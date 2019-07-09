Jul 09, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Orora Packaging conference call. (Operator Instructions)
I'd now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Chris Roberts. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Christopher Ivan Roberts - Orora Limited - Independent Chairman
Good morning. My name is Chris Roberts, and I'm the Chairman of Orora. Thanks for joining us today to discuss the leadership transition at Orora, we announced it this morning. I'm joined by Nigel Garrard, the MD and CEO of Orora; Brian Lowe, who is currently the General Manager of Orora Fibre Packaging and the incoming CEO in September; and Stuart Hutton, who is the CFO. I'll be making some opening remarks before inviting Brian and Nigel to say a few words. And at the conclusion of the presentation, I'm happy to take any questions from you.
Let me begin by saying that succession planning is one of the key focuses of the Board and today's announcement that Nigel will retire from Orora at the end of September and Brian will succeeded him is a
Orora Ltd Announces Brian Lowe as MD and CEO Call Transcript
Jul 09, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...