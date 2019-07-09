Orora Ltd Announces Brian Lowe as MD and CEO Call Transcript

Jul 09, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

Christopher Ivan Roberts - Orora Limited - Independent Chairman



Good morning. My name is Chris Roberts, and I'm the Chairman of Orora. Thanks for joining us today to discuss the leadership transition at Orora, we announced it this morning. I'm joined by Nigel Garrard, the MD and CEO of Orora; Brian Lowe, who is currently the General Manager of Orora Fibre Packaging and the incoming CEO in September; and Stuart Hutton, who is the CFO. I'll be making some opening remarks before inviting Brian and Nigel to say a few words. And at the conclusion of the presentation, I'm happy to take any questions from you.



Let me begin by saying that succession planning is one of the key focuses of the Board and today's announcement that Nigel will retire from Orora at the end of September and Brian will succeeded him is a