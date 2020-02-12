Half Year 2020 Orora Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Orora Investor Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that this conference is being recorded.



And I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Brian Lowe. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Brian Phillip Lowe - Orora Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning and thank you, everybody, for joining today's call for the Orora Group half year results this morning. I'm joined by Stuart Hutton, our Chief Financial Officer. So now I'll provide you with an overview of the results for the first half of the year ending in December 31, 2019. And then I'll hand over to Stuart, who'll take you through some of the corporate cost, cash flow and balance sheet items. I'll then conclude with an update on Orora's divestment of the Australasian fiber business. We'll cover some items on our strategy, sustainability program and some perspectives on the outlook for the remainder of FY '20. And at the conclusion of the presentation, Stuart and I will be