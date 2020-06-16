Orora Ltd Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 16, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Alan Robert Harold Sindel - Orora Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Rob Sindel, Chairman of Orora Limited and will chair today's meeting of shareholders. On behalf of the company, I'm pleased to welcome you to this Extraordinary General Meeting of the company.



The purpose of this general meeting is to obtain shareholder approval for a return of funds and to approve a share consolidation. The notice of meeting has been distributed to shareholders, and I will take the notice as read. As stated in the notice of the meeting, we are using online facilities to hold this meeting and enable -- to enable your participation. Many companies are now holding meetings in this way to meet COVID-19 government guidance on public gathering and restrictions on travel. It's recommended that you use Google Chrome as your web browser to participate in the meeting and refresh your browser at any time during the meeting if you have trouble with the online facilities. Online participation constitutes shareholders being present at the general meeting for all purposes.