Full Year 2020 Orora Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Brian Phillip Lowe - Orora Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us today for the Orora Group financial results for FY '20. I'm joined here today by Stuart Hutton, our Chief Financial Officer.



So today, I'll provide you with an overview of our results for the year ended 30 June 2020, the completion of the sale of our Australasian Fibre business, the on-market buyback that we have announced today and also some details about Orora's response to COVID-19. I'll then hand over to Stuart, who will take you through the group's financial results, cash flow and balance sheet. I will then cover a review of our strategy that we've been undertaking and the activities to support our ambition to become a leading provider of sustainable packaging solutions. And we'll conclude with an outlook. After which, we're more than happy to take questions.



Before we start though, I'd like to make sure that we take note of the information that's on Slide 2. The financial results and the position of the Fibre business are presented in our financial statements as a