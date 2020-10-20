Orora Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 20, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Alan Robert Sindel -



(presentation)



(inaudible) today. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I'm pleased to welcome you to the Seventh Annual General Meeting of the company.



Nearly, for us all, the meeting is being held by webcast due to the continuing restrictions on large physical gatherings.



A few procedural matters. It is recommended that you use -- the slides being presented online are also available on the ASX and the company's website. Online participation constitutes shareholders being present at the AGM for all purposes.



Accordingly, as we have a quorum, I now declare the AGM open. All Orora directors have joined the webcast and can respond verbally to questions posed online during the meeting. Due to current travel restrictions, directors, senior management and Orora's auditors are joining the webcast from different locations.



I'm joining in person in Sydney, and I'm joined by Sam Lewis, our Chair of the -- Chair of Orora's Audit Risk and Compliance Committee; and Jeremy Sutcliffe, a director of Orora since demerger.



Joining us from Melbourne are