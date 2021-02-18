Half Year 2021 Orora Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

Brian Phillip Lowe - Orora Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you, everybody, for joining us today for the Orora Group Half Year Results Presentation. I'm joined by Shaun Hughes, our Chief Financial Officer, who joined us last October, and this will be Shaun's first results call with Orora. So welcome to Shaun. I'm really pleased to be able to bring you today a number of pieces of information. I'll cover an overview of the results for our half year ended 31st December 2020, and details about our new management team and the -- who are responsible for delivering against our strategic pillars. We've made some really good progress this half to delivering against those strategic priorities.



I'll provide an update on our safety performance and our new 2024 Eco Targets as we position ourselves as