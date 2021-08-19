Full Year 2021 Orora Ltd Earnings Call (Media) Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 03:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Orora Limited Media Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Brian Lowe. Please go ahead.



Brian Phillip Lowe - Orora Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us for Orora's FY '21 full year results media call. I'll take you through a brief overview of the results announcements before we open up to some Q&A.



In summary, I'm really proud to share that we've reported a strong improvement on our FY '20 results, with both our Australasian and North American businesses delivering improved performance, reflecting the continued focus on the execution of our strategy.



Underlying net profit after tax, or NPAT, was up 23.7% to $156.7 million. Underlying earnings per share increased by 29% to $0.169 per share. Sales revenue for the business was $3.5 billion, down 0.8% on FY '20. However, on a constant currency basis, sales revenue was up 7.8%. Our Group EBIT