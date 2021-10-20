Orora Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 20, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Alan Robert Harold Sindel - Orora Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Rob Sindel, Chair of Orora Limited and will chair the meeting today. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I'm pleased to welcome you to the Eighth Annual General Meeting of the company.



The meeting is being held by webcast in the interest of the health and safety of shareholders, employees and other attendees. This year, shareholders may choose to listen to the AGM by phone as well as ask questions. The Notice of Meeting and Virtual Meeting Online Guide provide detailed information about how to participate via the online platform and via telephone. I will take questions from shareholders and proxies on the phone and through our online facility, both before the formal part of the meeting, and once again after the resolutions have been put to shareholders.



We will endeavor to read out all online questions relevant to the meeting and summarize duplicated questions. I'll respond or, where relevant, ask one of my fellow directors to respond. Questions received from