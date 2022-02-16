Half Year 2022 Orora Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Brian Phillip Lowe - Orora Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, and thank you all for joining us today for the Orora Group results presentation for the first half of '22. I'm joined by Shaun Hughes, our Chief Financial Officer. And today, I'm pleased to provide you an overview of the results for the half year ended in 31st of December 2021; an update on our safety performance and sustainability programs; a recap of our strategic pillars and priorities for FY '22, against which we have continued to make some really good progress; and I'll also share with you our Beverage Cans capacity expansion plans and glass product development progress; and the scope, findings and decision to retain Orora Visual, including an overview and strategic road