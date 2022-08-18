Full Year 2022 Orora Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2022 / 01:30AM GMT

Brian Phillip Lowe - Orora Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, and good morning to everybody for joining us today for the Orora Group FY '22 results presentation. I am joined by Shaun Hughes, our Chief Financial Officer. .



I'll provide you with an overview of our FY '22 financial year results, an update on our safety performance. I'll recap our One Orora approach, which captures the essence of our business and reflects who we are here at Orora. I'll remind you why we believe Orora provides investors with a compelling investment proposition as a defensive growth company. And I'll recap the strategic priorities and our progress against those. I'll then hand over to Shaun, and he will take you through the group and business unit financial