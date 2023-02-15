Half Year 2023 Orora Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Brian Phillip Lowe - Orora Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, everybody, and thanks for joining us today for the Orora Group First Half '23 results presentation. I'm joined by Shaun Hughes, our Chief Financial Officer.



Today, I'm pleased to provide you with an overview of our results for the first half of FY '23. I'll also give you an update on our safety performance, why we believe Orora provides investors with a compelling investment proposition as a defensive growth company, including an outline of Orora's strategic advantages in the markets in which we operate and an update on our progress against our strategic priorities.



I'll then hand you over to Shaun, and he'll take you through the group and business unit financial results in more detail before I conclude with an update on