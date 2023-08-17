Full Year 2023 Orora Ltd Earnings Call (Media) Transcript

Aug 17, 2023 / 02:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Orora FY '23 Results Media Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce Orora's CEO, Mr. Brian Lowe.



Brian Phillip Lowe - Orora Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us for Orora's FY '23 Results Media Call. Firstly, I'll take you through an overview of our results for the group. Then I'll open up the line for any specific questions anybody may have.



Certainly, I'm really pleased to share Orora has reported another solid increase in group earnings for FY '23, which again reflects the continued discipline of our team in the face of challenging global economic conditions. If I look at some of the financial highlights. Underlying group EBIT increased 12.3% on a reported basis to AUD 320.5 million, driven by a significant increase in our North American earnings up 23.9%. Revenue was up 4.9% on a reported basis to $4.3 billion, and underlying profit after tax was up 8.5% to AUD 203 million while