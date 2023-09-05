Orora Ltd to Acquire Saverglass SAS - Call Transcript

Sep 05, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Brian Phillip Lowe - Orora Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, and thank you all for joining us today for Orora's announcement of the acquisition of Saverglass, the market leader in the production and decoration of high-quality, premium spirits and wine glass bottles. I'm joined by Shaun Hughes, our Chief Financial Officer, and he'll join me in the Q&A at the conclusion of the presentation.



Before we start, please do take note of the important information on Slides 3 to 5 of our investor presentation. Today's announcement is the combination of 4 years of disciplined execution of our strategy and strategic priorities, and I'm excited to talk to you about why the acquisition of Saverglass is a very