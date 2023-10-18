Orora Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 18, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Alan Robert Harold Sindel -



(presentation)



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Rob Sindel, Chair of Orora Limited, and I will chair the meeting today. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I'm pleased to welcome you to the 10th Annual General Meeting of the company. We're holding today's meeting as a hybrid meeting. So I welcome shareholders joining us online and those of us in here in-person today. I appreciate you spending the time with us.



Firstly, if you have a mobile phone, please ensure it switched to silent for the duration of the meeting. Could I also ask that no photographs or recordings of the meeting be taken. A recording of the presentation will be made available on the Orora website shortly.



As we have a quorum, I now declare the AGM open. A notice of meeting has been distributed to shareholders, and I'll take this notice as read. In attendance today and present in the room are Brian Lowe, Orora's Managing Director and CEO; Ann Stubbings, Company Secretary and Group General Counsel; and my fellow directors, Abi Cleland, who's standing for reelection today and will