Orange Polska SA Strategy Update Announcement Call Transcript

Jun 28, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Julien Ducarroz - Orange Polska S.A. - CEO & President of the Management Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for being with us this Monday morning. Four years ago, Orange presented our Dot One strategy. We had a big live event at the Warsaw Stock Exchange, and were able to talk to at least some of you in person. When Jean-FranÃ§ois spoke about Orange ambition, we were in a difficult position. Many of you were skeptical it could be done.



The market was in decline still suffering from years long price war and value erosion. Today, we are living in a world that is different. We are meeting online, working from home and telecom importance in everyday life is growing. This transition mirrors the changes that Orange went through.



The last 4 years have been busy for us, investing in customer care, ICT competencies, rolling out our fiber and deploying new convergence proposal. All of this has translated into stopping and reversing the long-term negative trends in our business. This wouldn't have happened without Orange employee.



Today, we are a different company