Full Year 2023 Sopra Steria Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

(interpreted) Thank you, and good morning. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this webcast to present the 2023 Sopra Steria annual results.



I'll lead this presentation with Etienne du Vignaux, CFO. And I'll start by going over the year's highlights, and then I look at the operational situation in each of our reporting units. Etienne will present the financial results, then I will talk about the strategy and the planned Banking Software divestment project. Then I'll talk about our priorities and our targets for 2024, then we'll have the Q&A session.



So Sopra Steria achieved a good performance in 2023. We achieved our financial targets. Organic revenue growth was at 6.6% compared with the target, which was reviewed upwise in June, of 6%. This performance was generated thanks to a Q4, which I would say was solid, so up 6.2%.

