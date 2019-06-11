Full Year 2019 Oxford Instruments PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 11, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Ian Barkshire - Oxford Instruments plc - Chief Executive & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to Oxford Instruments' full year results. Before we get started, for those of you who may have been wondering, this is an image taken with our Dragonfly optical microscope of a piece of biological tissue that has been grown from cells taken from a patient. And this approach has been used to aid the development of personalized medicines.



In terms of the agenda for today, I'll take you through the highlights, hand over to Gavin who will cover the financial results, before returning for a progress update with Horizon, an operational review and closing with summary and outlook.



Moving straight to the highlights. We continue to make good progress with the implementation of our Horizon strategy, which is delivering tangible benefits and improved financial performance. We have made significant investments in operations, sales and marketing, embedding clearly defined capabilities and disciplines. These are transforming our day-to-day activities and operating processes. This has supported a