Preliminary Q4 2021 Patrizia AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome, and thank you for joining PATRIZIA's 2021 Preliminary Annual Results Call.



Martin Praum - Patrizia AG - Group Head of IR



Thanks, Natalie. Hi, it's Martin speaking, and welcome also from our side to this year's preliminary financial year 2021 analyst and investor call. I'm happy to have our co-CEO, Thomas; and our CFO, Karim, in the room with us, and they will present to you an update on our operating business, the market environment and our financials.



During today's call, we will refer to the preliminary financial results presentation which we circulated yesterday and which you can find on our website in the section, Shareholder Most Recent Publications. The presentation includes details about the new KPI set, which we introduced beginning of 2022. In case of questions, the IR team is more than happy to guide you through these changes and to help updating