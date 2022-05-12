Q1 2022 Patrizia AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining PATRIZIA's First Quarter 2022 Interim Statement with Investors and Analyst Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Martin Praum. Please go ahead.



Martin Praum - Patrizia AG - Senior MD of IR and Head of IR & Group Reporting



Thank you, Nairobi. Welcome, everyone, to our first quarter '22 analyst and investor call. This is Martin Praum, Head of Investor Relations and Group Reporting speaking. I'm happy to have our CFO, Christoph Glaser with us today, to present to you an update on our operating business, the market environment and our financials. During today's call, we will refer to the first quarter '22 results presentation, which you can find on our website in the section Shareholders and then under Most Recent Publications.



The presentation includes the first quarter '22 figures and the adjusted guidance for '22, which we released yesterday. In case of questions, the IR team, as always, is more than happy to help you