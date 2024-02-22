Feb 22, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
Unidentified Company Representative
Good morning and welcome to the Perseus Mining investor webinar and conference call. (Operator Instructions) I'll now hand over to Perseus Executive Chairman and CEO, Jeff Quartermaine. Thank you, Jeff.
Jeff Quartermaine - - Chairman, CEO
Thank you very much, Nathan, and welcome to this webinar today too, discuss our December '23 half year financial results. And as usual, I'm joined on the call with our CFO, Lee-Anne de Bruin who's working with me here in Perth and Lee-Anne is going to do most of the heavy lifting today, taking you through the results. But we'll both be available to answer questions at the conclusion.
Now before I pass to Lee-Anne, let me just say that the results that we published today is the financial continuation of some very strong performance that we reported about a month ago in our quarterly report. And what we have done through the strong operating and financial performance, I believe, is to continue to cement our position as a very profitable mid-tier gold producer that consistently delivers on its
Half Year 2024 Perseus Mining Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 22, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...