Q3 2020 Proact IT Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2020 / 09:15AM GMT
Jonas Hasselberg - Proact IT Group AB(publ)-CEO&President
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to this Q3 briefing for Proact. I hope you all can hear me okay. This is Jonas Hasselberg. I'm the CEO. We will be running this over Teams, obviously. Most of you, actually all of you except myself, are muted.
If you do want to ask a question, no problem. Please use that raise your hand feature in Teams, and we'll let you in. So that should be okay. So we can all ask questions along the way here.
So with that, I'll -- it's 11:15, so we'll get going. Thanks for joining. Just a look at the agenda. We're going to go through a brief, brief, brief introduction of the company for those of you who doesn't know Proact, just to give you an up-to-date information on the quarter and what's been happening over the past couple of months, the financial results, and then we're going to wrap it up.
But before we do, I would love to introduce Linda, who's our new CFO, and joined here only a couple of months ago in mid of August. So welcome, Linda. And
