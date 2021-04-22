Q1 2021 Proact IT Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Jonas Hasselberg - Proact IT Group AB(publ)-CEO&President



All right. Welcome, everyone. Thanks for joining. We'll just wait another minute for everybody to join and then we'll get going here. Thanks for joining, and just bear with us a little bit more. And Anna, can you help us keep people muted until they raise their hands.



Operator



Yes.



Jonas Hasselberg - Proact IT Group AB(publ)-CEO&President



Okay. Good. Well, good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining and in particular, maybe thank you for people calling in from the U.S. I realize the morning is early there. So thanks for getting up and joining our call. My name is Jonas Hasselberg, I'm the CEO of Proact. And with me, I have Linda Holjo, CFO and VP Investor Relations. So we'll go through the Q1 results of Proact.



We'll stick to this agenda roughly, we'll just, for those of you, who are new, to probably give you a very brief introduction to the company and