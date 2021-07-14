Q2 2021 Proact IT Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Jonas Hasselberg - Proact IT Group AB(publ)-CEO - President and Acting Business Unit Director, Nordics & Baltics



Thank you for joining our conference and video call, at least for Swedes, it's starting to come vacation time. So we definitely appreciate that you're taking the time to join us here, also obviously on relatively short notice after the release of our quarterly reports, which was done only 30 minutes ago.



So my name is Jonas Hasselberg, the CEO of Proact; and we also have Linda Holjo, our CFO, on the call. We'll kick off immediately. We'll ask that you stay muted during the call, and then we'll open up for questions towards the end. And there's going to be ample time for questions. So just bear with us here as we go through this.



We'll, obviously, talk a little bit about the company. We -- you guys should have read the report and seen the numbers. We are not happy with the revenue for the quarter, and we'll talk quite a bit about what we're seeing in the marketplace and what's driving the revenue in the quarter. There's a lot of