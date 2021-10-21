Q3 2021 Proact IT Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Jonas Hasselberg - Proact IT Group AB(publ)-CEO - President and Acting Business Unit Director, Nordics & Baltics



All right. Welcome, everyone, and good morning, again. My name is Jonas Hasselberg. I'm the CEO of Proact, and I have with me here on Teams also, Linda Holjo, our CFO.



We're going to talk through the Q3 results with the following agenda. Give you an introduction to the company. Most of you know us pretty well, but there may always be someone who is curious of who we are and what we do. Talk little bit about the market, of course, and then focus on the developments and the financial results of the third quarter of the year.



So I'll get going here and we'll make sure that there's plenty of room for questions, either through the presentation or definitely after the presentation.



All right. Proact, we are almost 30 years old. We are a Stockholm-based company, but we operate in about 13 different countries across Europe. We're serving primarily medium and large-sized enterprises across our footprint. And you can see them here