Q4 2021 Proact IT Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Jonas Hasselberg - Proact IT Group AB(publ)-CEO - President and Acting Business Unit Director, Nordics & Baltics



All right. So we'll go through this. For those of you who do not know us, we'll do a quick introduction to the company. We'll give you a quick update of the market situation and then go into the actual meat of today's presentation, the key developments and financial results of the fourth quarter of 2021. And it will be a bit of a tag between myself and Linda here during the presentation.



So again, for those of you who do not know us, we are a Sweden-based IT company. We provide IT infrastructure to large and midsized enterprises across Europe. We serve about 4,000 customers across the -- our footprint, which you can see here on the map, turning over a little bit more than EUR 350 million per year. And we are now 1,100 employees, which has increased in the quarter through the acquisition in Germany that we'll come back to here in the presentation.



Obviously, we're operating on a very fast-moving market. It's very much driven by our