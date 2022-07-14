Q2 2022 Proact IT Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Reporting the Q2 results today. Very good results. So we're happy and proud of being able to present a strong quarter. We'll get into the details here as we go along. Agenda will look very much similar to the way it usually does when we present our results. It will give us super high-level introduction to Proact. For those of you who do not know us, an equally high level view of the market and what happens in the market. And then we'll focus on our development, including the financial results of the quarter.



So, starting with Proact. We're 28 years old by now, we're operating in 13 countries across Europe. We have a large and very loyal customer base of medium and large-sized enterprises, private and public across Europe. We're turning over just short of SEK 4 billion on a yearly basis, and we continue to grow both revenue but also our number of employees. We're now over 1,200 through the latest acquisition in Germany here just a few weeks ago.



And if we look at the marketplace, we've talked about this a couple of times. There are some macro trends in terms of the technology market that