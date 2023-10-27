Q3 2023 Proact IT Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Jonas Hasselberg - Proact IT Group AB(publ)-CEO - President & Acting Business Unit Director, Central



All right. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our Q3 call. I have Linda HÃ¶ljÃ¶, our CFO with me; and myself Jonas Hasselberg, the CEO of Proact. And before start, I just want to remind everyone that we are recording this call, and we will be publishing it on our proact.eu website for later enjoinment. And we'll keep you muted throughout the presentation, but we'll make sure there's time for questions at the end so you'll get all your answer -- all your questions answered we hope.



So with that I will start. And we'll do the normal agenda. We'll talk a little bit about the company and our market just to give you a refresher and a reminder. And if there's somebody new in the call, you get a little bit of an introduction to the company. And then we'll talk about the third quarter.



Most of you know this already, we are a IT solutions provider. We provide data center and cloud services to European enterprise customers. We have about 4,000