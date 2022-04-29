Q1 2022 Palfinger AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2022 / NTS GMT

Felix Strohbichler - Palfinger AG - CFO



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the presentation of Palfinger Q1 2022 results. My name is Felix Strohbichler. I'm the CFO of Palfinger.



Q1 was a challenging first quarter in 2022. However, we managed, despite of a lot of challenges, to achieve the strongest Q1 revenue in the company's history. We still have a very positive market environment around the globe with the exception of China and Russia for obvious reasons.



And also what is important to mention is that in Q1, we had the initial effects of the Ukraine war and also a peak in material costs, which impacted in the end our profitability and the instability of the supply chain we have been experiencing for quarters now has even worsened due to the factor of the Ukrainian war.



If you look at the KPIs of Palfinger, we can see an increase in revenue of around 20% compared to the Q1 2021, reaching of EUR486 million. EBIT is around EUR30 million, which is an EBIT margin of 6.3%, which is a reduction of around 24% compared to the record Q1 2021. However, we have to say that the heavy impact