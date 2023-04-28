Q1 2023 Palfinger AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Felix Strohbichler - Palfinger AG - CFO & Member of the Executive Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. A warm welcome to the presentation of the results of the first quarter of 2023. And I'm very happy to announce that this was not just any first quarter, it was the best first quarter in the company's history, which we can present today. One of the reasons why it was such a good quarter was that the price increases we have implemented over the past 2 years have become fully effective during Q1. And we've also seen an improvement in the supply chains, which helped us, of course, to reach the high output.



What is also a very important topic for us, of course, is North America is the growth market, the most important growth market for PALFINGER. And in Q1, we have the CONEXPO at Las Vegas, a very important show or the most important show in our industry for the North American market. We had a lot of customer meetings, a lot of products on display, a lot of product demonstrations and a very good feedback.



And what I also would like to mention here is that we are going to open a new