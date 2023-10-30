Q3 2023 Palfinger AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Felix Strohbichler - Palfinger AG - CFO & Member of the Executive Board



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the presentation of our actually very good results of the first 3 quarters of 2023. First of all, let me just say a few words about Palfinger. We are the global market leader for cranes and lifting solutions. We had a revenue of EUR 2.23 billion in 2022, with around 1,700 employees at the moment. What is very special at Palfinger is that we are present in all regions worldwide in comparison with our competitors, which are rather local producers. We're really present in all regions with production sites on the one hand, but what is even more important for our customers with around 5,000 service centers, which creates a real USP for Palfinger