Q1 2020 Precise Biometrics AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Stefan Persson - Precise Biometrics AB - CEO



Good morning and a warm welcome to Precise Q1 2020 presentation. I will, together with our CFO, Ulrik Nilsson, present the Q1 financial result and also give you some highlights on how we see the next coming quarters.



Next slide, please. We have a very tricky situation in the world due to the coronavirus, COVID-19, and people and companies are affected in many ways. Been a huge change in our way to operate, but we are fully operational and running all function at 100% despite the situation. We have three major sites: one in Asia, Shanghai; one in Europe, Lund; and one in Potsdam, US. And it is, of course, a huge benefit now during the very tricky situation.



All offices are open, but people have also the opportunity to work from home. If you're in a critical project or can't work from home, then you work from the office. But of course, we follow each country's rules and regulations very strictly. So our own capability to deliver has not changed, but we are, of course, affected by the fact that our customers are affected.



Now we can see