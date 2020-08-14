Q2 2020 Precise Biometrics AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Stefan Persson - Precise Biometrics AB - CEO



Thank you, and good morning and warm welcome to Q2 2020 presentation. I will, together with our CFO, Ulrik Nilsson, present the Q2 financial result and also give you some highlights and how we see the next coming quarters.



Next slide, please. Highlights Q2, once again, we show a very good quarter in line with our plans. We have now stabilized the business and are building for growth. We have increased the sales with approximately 76%. We have a better margin from 79% to 85%, positive cash flow and a positive EBITDA. Once again, we show the stability in the existing business and, by that, increasing our activity in future opportunity and Digital Identity and YOUNiQ.



We are building for the future and growth. The strategy to stabilize the existing mobile business, and by that have enough capacity to invest in the future, continue. Everything according to what we earlier have communicated. We have been able to handle the very tricky situation in the