Q2 2021 Precise Biometrics AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Stefan Persson - Precise Biometrics AB - CEO



Good morning, and warm welcome to Precise Q2 2021 presentation. I will, together with our CFO, Ulrik Nilsson, present the financial result and also give you some highlights and how we see the next coming quarters.



Now, turning to page number 2, please. We have a very strong Algo business despite the component shortage. And due to the changes in our way of working and a good cost control, we are a stable company now. This paves the way for future investment in DI. So even if one of our largest customer had seen a decrease in volume due to the component situation in Q2, we're still being able to balance the result. The whole strategy is to stabilize the profitable Algo business and accelerate the DI opportunity.



As you can see, we have been able to increase our YOUNiQ science. So even if there have been a lot of questions regarding excess investment to companies due to corona situation, we have been able to increase our sales in the DI area.



Due to low volume from one of our customer in Algo, our net sales landed on SEK18.7 million and