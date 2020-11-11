Q3 2020 PCI Biotech Holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
Per Walday - PCI Biotech Holding ASA - CEO
Good morning, and welcome to PCI Biotech's Third Quarter Presentation 2020. My name is Per Walday. I am the CEO of PCI Biotech. I have also with me Ronny Skuggedal, who is the CFO of PCI Biotech.
We will start this presentation with a quick reminder of what PCI Biotech is, a company overview, before going into the highlights of the quarter. We will thereafter go a bit deeper into all the different programs and end with the outlook at the end. And then after the presentation, we will have -- there is an opportunity to put in questions through a link in the webcast, and we will start by reviewing those questions.
We have now, also for this presentation, started with a new facility, which is a phone conference. It's not just a webcast. It's also a phone conference. And that is primarily to let people call in and ask verbal questions directly to us at the end of this presentation. So please use this facility to -- if you want to ask verbal questions at the end of the presentation.
So with that, let me start by just reviewing PCI Biotech,
