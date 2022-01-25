PCI Biotech Holding ASA Update on RELEASE Trial Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Hans Peter Bohn - PCI Biotech Holding ASA - Independent Chairman



Good afternoon, and welcome to this webcast from PCI Biotech. To those who don't know me, my name is Hans Peter Bohn, I'm the Chairman of the Board. And with me today, I have our CEO, Per Walday; our CFO, Ronny Skuggedal; and last but not least, our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Amir Snapir.



We will be hosting this webcast to elaborate on our decisions to stop the RELEASE trial with our lead product, fimaCHEM in resectable -- unresectable biliary duct cancer. This decision was taken last night at an extraordinary Board meeting, and it came as a result of new details from the TOPAZ-1 study that we disclosed at the ASCO meeting in San Francisco at midnight before Saturday, just before the weekend.



It goes without saying that the decision to stop RELEASE will imply that fimaVACC and fimaNAc will step up to the forefront of the PCI Biotech's activity going forward. But today, we are not prepared to reveal any new information about this. We will revert or refer to the 3 quarter report, where we disclosed that the clinical proof-of