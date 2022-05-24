Strongpoint ASA-Investor Day Transcript

May 24, 2022 / NTS GMT

Daniel VÃ¥rdal Haugland - ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Research Analyst



Hi, everyone. My name is Daniel Haugland. I'm an analyst here at ABG, and I will be moderating this call with StrongPoint, which is a very exciting Norwegian retail technology firm, now also going into the U.K. with its latest acquisition. I guess Jacob will be talking more about that shortly. But it's my pleasure to welcome Jacob, the CEO of the company, Jacob Tveraabak.



So I'll just give the word to you. It will be around 15 to 20 minutes of presentation, and then we'll do a Q&A at the end. So Jacob, the floor is yours.



Jacob Tveraabak - StrongPoint ASA - CEO



Thank you so much, and welcome, everybody, to this short presentation of StrongPoint.



Just go to the next page, we'll talk very briefly about what is StrongPoint. You're right, we are a Norway-based, or I'd say Nordic-based because our presence in Sweden is also quite strong. Efficiency obsessed, which stems out of the fact of being a Nordic-based company with high labor cost