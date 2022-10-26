Oct 26, 2022 / 06:15AM GMT
Jacob Tveraabak - StrongPoint ASA - CEO
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this third quarter presentation by StrongPoint. My name is Jacob Tveraabak, I'm the CEO of StrongPoint. And with me today, I have, as always, Hilde to present additional financial figures. Today's agenda is threefold. I'll do a short introduction of StrongPoint, we'll go through the highlights of the third quarter. And then finally, Hilde will do some additional deep dives into the financials. And we'll end this session also today with Q&A. So first, now, what is StrongPoint for anybody that is new to StrongPoint out there. StrongPoint, we are a retail technology company, providing solutions, particularly to grocery retailers, but also to other retail. If you look at the, what we have called the double opportunity for StrongPoint. We've had the growth of e-commerce and still have fundamentally the growth of e-commerce. But in addition, having now the inflationary pressure, the wage increases, contributing to a margin pressure of the retail stores, the grocery retail stores. So we believe that in order to withstand that
Q3 2022 Strongpoint ASA Earnings Call Transcript
