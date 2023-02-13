Strongpoint ASA Strategy update session Transcript

Feb 13, 2023 / 08:15AM GMT

Jacob Tveraabak - StrongPoint ASA - CEO



Welcome, everybody, to this strategy update session by StrongPoint. For those of you that do not know StrongPoint very well, I will present StrongPoint in one sentence. We are a retail technology company focused on serving the resilient and stable grocery market.



In today's session, we'll go through a very exciting agenda. And to help me with this agenda, I have Hilde Horn Gilen, our CFO, as always. And in addition, we'll have members of my executive management team, in addition to the Pricer CEO, Magnus Larsson. So hang on.



But first, what is StrongPoint today? StrongPoint is a company with 500 people, 500 dedicated men and women, across 8 focused countries. We delivered a revenue of about NOK 1.4 billion last year, so 2022. Secondly, we are, as I said, focusing very much so on the resilient and stable grocery sector. That is very important for us to underline in today's environment. More than 80% of our revenue stems from grocery retail customers across Europe and North America. And lastly, we have been growing our retail business by 67% the last