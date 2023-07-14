Q2 2023 Strongpoint ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Jacob Tveraabak - StrongPoint ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this Q2 presentation by StrongPoint.



My name is Jacob Tveraabak. I am the CEO of StrongPoint.



Today, I will take you through the following agenda: the short introduction of StrongPoint and the market we operate in; secondly, the financial results in this quarter; and then thirdly, other financials, including the 2025 ambition path.



Firstly, starting with StrongPoint, our purpose. We strive to put retail technology in every shopping experience for a smarter and better life. And what it means is that we are helping retailers and grocery retailers specifically to improve the operations, improve productivity in operations, thereby helping them achieve better margins and, at the end of the day, improve the shopping experience also for its end customers. This is our purpose. This is the ambition of StrongPoint long term. We believe this is a long-term mega trend. And we also believe that what we've seen in the Scandinavian markets, Norway and Sweden specifically, is something that would be possible to