Oct 23, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT
Presentation
Corporate Participants
* Jacob Tveraabak
StrongPoint ASA - CEO
* Marius Drefvelin
StrongPoint ASA - CFO
Jacob Tveraabak - StrongPoint ASA - CEO
Good morning, and welcome, everybody, to this Q3 presentation by StrongPoint. My name is Jacob Tveraabak. With me today, I have a new person, a new Chief Financial Officer; Marius, who you will be meeting shortly. As always, I will do a very short introduction of StrongPoint, and the financial figures, along with some strategic highlights.
Firstly, regarding StrongPoint. Our mission is to ensure that we have retail technology in every shopping experience for a smarter and better life. Our solutions ensure a higher degree of efficiency with grocery retailers specifically, leading to better margins for our customers. And at the end of the day, a better and more efficient shopping experience for the end consumers.
Today, we are facing a challenging macro environment.
Q3 2023 Strongpoint ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
