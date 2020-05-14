Q1 2020 PhosAgro PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

May 14, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Andrey Andreevich Guryev - Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro - Chairman of the Management Board, CEO & Director



Dear ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for joining us for our Q1 2020 results conference call.



Sorry for a bit delay due to some technical issues. So let me start with a short presentation, which will be followed by Q&A session.



As you know, we have entire management team at the call. The presentation slides we are using today during the conference call are available at our website, phosagro.com.



Let's start with the key highlights for the first quarter 2020. EBITDA for the quarter decreased by 25% year-on-year to RUB 18.5 billion or $279 million. But still, EBITDA margin was quite high, 29%. Compared to the previous quarter, EBITDA grew