Full Year 2020 PKP Cargo SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 01, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Czeslaw Warsewicz - Pkp Cargo S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome all of the shareholders, analysts, journalists to our press conference, during which we'll sum up our results, financial results, transport results for 2020. And so the main parameter of our operations, so turnover volume and the work we've done, the revenue, the EBITDA result or the net result were worse than the performance we had in 2019. In just a few minutes, during the presentation, I'll give you the specific numbers.



The impact on the results of our group was -- well, we had an impact by the economic situation that took place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. And so economies were working under the lockdown, which was the most stringent in Q2 of last year. This lockdown meant that there was less industrial production. And as a result, we had less trading. And that made a direct impact and contributed to a major decrease in transportation services because this is correlated directly with economic conditions.



According to the central statistics office in