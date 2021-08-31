Half Year 2021 PIERER Mobility AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2021 / NTS GMT

Stefan Pierer - PIERER Mobility AG - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning to everybody. Stefan Pierer, starting with the half year's presentation, which is a headline. We are heading towards the 11th record year. If we look back to the first half year, it was the best ever. It was an outstanding half year. We were over almost -- we have almost doubled sales on motorcycles. And on sales, we had an increase compared to last year's period of more than 80%. And even compared to '19 because we had -- that's the last year before the corona pandemic, and I think it's also a 40% increase, so that's outstanding.



Secondly, I think we are running on full capacity on production. So overall, we have increased our headcount, more than 500 people, up to 4,900