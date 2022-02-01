Full Year 2021 PIERER Mobility AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2022 / NTS GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the preliminary revenues and earnings in the business year 2021 conference call. I am Paul, the Chorus Call operator. The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Stephan Peterson, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Stefan Pierer - PIERER Mobility AG - CEO



Good morning to everybody. Welcome to our presentation of last year's results. We do it based on our updated company presentation, which we launched on our website in the morning. And I think it's also available for your investor documentation.



Let's start on page 3. There's the headline, The PIERER Mobility DNA, 30 years of track record. I don't want to celebrate the 30 years anniversary. I will keep it quite simple. My headline for this presentation is another year of record, so that's -- I think we are very proud to announce that we could achieve an increase of one-third, 33%, you have heard right, based on the tough global circumstances on the logistic chain and Corona. Meanwhile, everybody's