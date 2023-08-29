Half Year 2023 PIERER Mobility AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2023 / NTS GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the half year results 2023 conference call and live webcast. I am Alice, the chorus call operator. The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Stefan Pierer, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Stefan Pierer - PIERER Mobility AG - CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board



Thank you very much. Good morning to everybody. Ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of our management team, Hubert Trunkenpolz, Viktor Sigl, and myself, we would like to inform you about the first half year '23.



Let's touch I would say in beginning the highlights. First of all, we are very proud that we could increase our revenues another 20%. It's EUR1.3 billion. It's mainly driven on model mix. I would say, yeah. So it's it was very good.



We are also very happy and very proud that we could increase slightly the operating result to almost EUR97 million despite of a huge challenge on the bicycle segment, which in Enduro Racing, it's called Last Man Standing. So it started and it will go on,