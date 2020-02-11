Full Year 2019 Polyus PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Victor Drozdov - Public Joint Stock Company Polyus - Director of Communication & IR



Okay. Thanks a lot for joining our conference call today. So we had -- we have quite a tremendous set of financial results for 2019. We have our CEO, Mr. Pavel Grachev; and our CFO, Mr. Mikhail Stiskin joining us here today to walk you through all the -- or most of those details and at the same time to provide you some key highlights on guidance for 2020. So with that in mind, I'll pass the floor to Mr. Pavel Grachev. Go ahead, sir.



Pavel Sergeevich Grachev - Public Joint Stock Company Polyus - CEO, President & Director



Yes, Hi. Hi, everybody, and thank you for joining the call. So in 2019, as Victor said, Polyus once again delivered