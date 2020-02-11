Feb 11, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Polyus Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2019. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)
May I now hand you over to Victor Drozdov who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.
Victor Drozdov - Public Joint Stock Company Polyus - Director of Communication & IR
Okay. Thanks a lot for joining our conference call today. So we had -- we have quite a tremendous set of financial results for 2019. We have our CEO, Mr. Pavel Grachev; and our CFO, Mr. Mikhail Stiskin joining us here today to walk you through all the -- or most of those details and at the same time to provide you some key highlights on guidance for 2020. So with that in mind, I'll pass the floor to Mr. Pavel Grachev. Go ahead, sir.
Pavel Sergeevich Grachev - Public Joint Stock Company Polyus - CEO, President & Director
Yes, Hi. Hi, everybody, and thank you for joining the call. So in 2019, as Victor said, Polyus once again delivered
Full Year 2019 Polyus PAO Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 11, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...