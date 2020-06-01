Q1 2020 Polyus PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 01, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Welcome to our first quarter 2020 financial results conference call. Today, we have our CEO, Mr. Pavel Grachev; and our CFO, Mr. Mikhail Stiskin presenting. They will provide you with an update on the first quarter financial results. And at the same time, we're going to provide you with some additional updates on the COVID-19 spread in Russia. So with that in mind, I'll pass the floor to Mr. Pavel Grachev. Pavel, the floor is yours.



Pavel Sergeevich Grachev - Public Joint Stock Company Polyus - CEO, President & Director



Yes. Thank you, Victor. Thank you for joining our call. In the first quarter 2020, we posted a 32% decline in top line and 33% decline on