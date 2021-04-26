Q1 2021 Polyus PAO Trading Statement Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Victor Drozdov - Public Joint Stock Company Polyus - Director of Communication & IR



Thanks a lot. Hi, guys. Thanks for joining our call today. I'm sure you do remember that the first quarter is traditionally somewhat weaker, with seasonality and unstable maintenance impacting our production results. So we have our COO, Mr. Vladimir Polin, to comment on those volumes, grades and recovery rate.



Separately, we provide a quick overview of selected financials. And while gold price still switches where we're still at, changing our net debt position still points to a healthy free cash flow generation in the first quarter. So we have our CFO, Mr. Mikhail Stiskin, to elaborate on those financials. With no further ado, I will pass the mic to our COO. Vladimir, the floor is yours.



Vladimir