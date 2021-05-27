Q1 2021 Polyus PAO Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Polyus Q1 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Victor Drozdov. Please go ahead.



Victor Drozdov - Public Joint Stock Company Polyus - Director of Communication & IR



Thanks a lot. Hi, everyone. Thank you all for joining our conference call. So today, we've published our financial results for the first quarter. That was the 12th consecutive quarter for us to post positive levered free cash flow. But probably enough fun facts. So we have our CEO and CFO here with us today, who will walk you through all the details on our financials for the first quarter.



With that in mind, I'll pass the mic to our CEO, Mr. Pavel Grachev. Please go ahead, sir.



Pavel Sergeevich Grachev - Public Joint Stock Company Polyus - CEO, President & Director



Yes. Hi, everybody, and thank you for joining our call. Well, in the first quarter, we delivered very solid results. We continue to advance our development