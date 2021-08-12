Q2 2021 Polyus PAO Trading Statement Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Good day, everyone. Welcome to the Polyus Second Quarter 2021 Trading Update Call. Today's call is being recorded.



And at this time, I would like to turn the call over to Victor Drozdov. Please Go ahead.



Victor Drozdov - Public Joint Stock Company Polyus - Director of Communication & IR



Thanks a lot. Hi, everyone. Hello from rainy Moscow, and welcome to our trading update conference call. Today, we have our Vice President for Operations and Technical Development, Mr. Andrey Krylov; as well as our CFO, Mr. Mikhail Stiskin, joining us at the call. So taking into account the latest, we're going to dive into some details on the operational side. And at the same time, we're going to provide you with some additional comments on the financial side of the business.



So with no further ado, I will pass the mic to Mr. Krylov. Andrey, please go ahead.



Andrey Mikhaylovich Krylov - Public Joint Stock Company Polyus - VP of Operations & Technical Development



[Interpreted] Thank you, Victor. Good afternoon,